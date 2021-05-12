TORONTO - Losses in the base metal and technology sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.44 points at 19,188.60.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 276.18 points at 33,992.98. The S&P 500 index was down 44.15 points at 4,107.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 222.29 points at 13,167.14.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.71 cents US compared with 82.67 cents US on Tuesday.
The June crude contract was up US$1.13 at US$66.41 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.95 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$11.90 at US$1,824.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.76 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
