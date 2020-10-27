TORONTO - Losses in the key financial sector weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange with Canada's main stock index down in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.07 points at 16,045.48.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 134.19 points at 27,551.19. The S&P 500 index was down 5.73 points at 3,395.24, while the Nasdaq composite was up 58.85 points at 11,417.79.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.92 cents US compared with 75.75 cents US on Monday.
The December crude oil contract was up 59 cents at US$39.15 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up two cents at US$3.27 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.20 at US$1,907.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than a cent at US$3.09 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
