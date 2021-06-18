TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as broad-based losses on the Toronto Stock Exchange outweighed gains in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.24 points at 20,053.80.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 448.89 points at 33,374.56. The S&P 500 index was down 44.41 points at 4,177.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 119.89 points at 14,041.46.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.29 cents US compared with 81.03 cents US on Thursday.
The August crude oil contract was up 89 cents at US$71.67 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down a penny at US$3.24 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,775.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$4.15 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
