TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading amid losses in the key financial, industrial and metals and mining sectors, while the loonie rose to top 79 cents US.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.13 points at 17,942.24,
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 180.82 points at 31,111.34. The S&P 500 index was up 40.97 points at 3,839.88, while the Nasdaq composite was up 220.81 points at 13,417.99.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.11 cents US compared with 78.52 cents US on Tuesday.
The March crude oil contract was up 45 cents at US$53.43 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.46 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$25.40 at US$1,865.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.64 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
