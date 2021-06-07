TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.59 points at 20,004.60.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 93.07 points at 34,663.32. The S&P 500 index was down 8.92 points at 4,220.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.22 points at 13,821.71.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.83 cents US compared with 82.75 cents US on Friday.
The July crude oil contract was down 47 cents at US$69.15 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.06 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$1,895.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.49 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
