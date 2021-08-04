TORONTO - Most North American stock exchanges dropped on what was a volatile day that saw Canada's main stock index dip alongside lower oil prices.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.12 points at 20,329.73.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 323.73 points at 34,792.67. The S&P 500 index was down 20.49 points at 4,402.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 19.23 points at 14,780.53.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.71 cents US, unchanged from Tuesday.
The September crude oil contract was down US$2.41 at US$68.15 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 13.1 cents at US$4.16 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up 40 cents at US$1,814.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$4.33 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
