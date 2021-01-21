TORONTO - Weakness in the technology sector led Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets climbed and the loonie rose against the U.S. dollar.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 94.19 points at 17,920.72.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.86 points at 31,206.24. The S&P 500 index was up 5.15 points at 3,857.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 69.50 points at 13,526.75.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.22 cents US compared with 79.01 cents US on Wednesday.
The March crude oil contract was down 20 cents at US$53.11 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$3.10 at US$1,863.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.64 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
