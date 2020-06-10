TORONTO - Canada's main stock index lost some ground midweek as the energy and financials sectors fell, while U.S. stock markets were mixed as the Federal Reserve pointed to slower recovery.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 132.41 points at 15,701.33.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 282.31 points at 26,989.99. The S&P 500 index was down 17.04 points at 3,190.14, while the Nasdaq composite was up 66.59 points at 10,020.35.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.68 US compared with 74.50 cents US on Tuesday.
The July crude contract was up 66 cents at US$39.60 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 1.3 cents at US$1.78 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$1.20 at US$1,720.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 5.75 cents at nearly US$2.66 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.