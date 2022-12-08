TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged downwards and U.S. markets ticked slightly higher on what was overall a quiet day of trading Thursday.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 4.03 points at 19,969.19.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 183.56 points at 33,781.48. The S&P 500 index was up 29.59 points at 3,963.51, while the Nasdaq composite was up 123.45 points at 11,082.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.63 cents US compared with 73.31 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude contract was down 55 cents at US$71.46 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 24 cents at US$5.96 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$1,801.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.88 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
