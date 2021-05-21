TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the financial, energy and telecommunications sectors, while the loonie rose to top 83 cents US.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.41 points at 19,546.36.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 277.79 points at 34,361.94. The S&P 500 index was up 18.73 points at 4,177.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.63 points at 13,549.37.
The Canadian dollar traded for 83.01 cents US compared with 82.85 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude oil contract was up US$1.80 at US$63.74 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$7.50 at US$1,874.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down nine cents at US$4.48 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.