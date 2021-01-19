TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged lower amid small losses in the financial, industrial and telecom sectors, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.25 points at 17,940.63.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.50 points at 30,898.76. The S&P 500 index was up 14.31 points at 3,782.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 85.65 points at 13,084.15.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.50 cents US compared with 78.36 cents US on Monday.
The March crude oil contract was up 58 cents at US$53.00 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 18 cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$9.50 at US$1,839.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.63 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.