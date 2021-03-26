TORONTO - Losses in the technology and telecommunication sectors weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late-morning trading as Canada's main stock index edged lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.44 points at 18,647.66.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.76 points at 32,734.24. The S&P 500 index was up 13.35 points at 3,922.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 2.09 points at 12,975.59.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.47 cents US compared with 79.33 cents US on Thursday.
The May crude oil contract was up US$2.36 at US$60.92 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.61 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$1,733.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.07 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
