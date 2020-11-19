TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged lower as gains in the technology sector were offset by losses in energy, financial and utility stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.26 points at 16,886.56.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.86 points at 29,368.56. The S&P 500 index was down 1.65 points at 3,566.14, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.31 points at 11,858.91.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.38 cents US compared with 76.55 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude contract was down 38 cents at US$41.63 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$15.60 at US$1,858.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nearly a penny at US$3.20 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.