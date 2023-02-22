TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged lower Wednesday following Tuesday's slide, while U.S. markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 59.31 points at 20,193.33.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 84.50 points at 33,045.09.The S&P 500 index was down 6.29 points at 3,991.05,while the Nasdaq composite was up 14.77 points at 11,507.07.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.84 cents UScompared with 73.99 cents US on Tuesday.
The April crude contract was down US$2.41 at US$73.95 per barreland the April natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.30 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down one dollar at US$1,841.50 an ounceand the March copper contract was down four cents at US$4.19 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
