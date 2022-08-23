TORONTO - Gains in the energy and mining sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index into slightly positive territory Tuesday, outweighing the negative impact of Scotiabank's worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.43 points at 19,985.35.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 154.02 points at 32,909.59. The S&P 500 index was down 9.26 points at 4,128.73, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.27 points at 12,381.30.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.09 cents US compared with 76.72 cents US on Monday.
The October crude contract was up US$3.38 at US$93.74 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 49 cents at US$9.19 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$12.80 at US$1,761.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.70 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
