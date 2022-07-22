TORONTO - Canada's main stock index snapped a five-day winning streak on a broad-based decline including its largest sectors, but still posted its best week in more than a year.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 79.93 points to 18,982.92.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 137.61 points at 31,899.29. The S&P 500 index was down 37.32 points at 3,961.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 225.50 points at 11,834.11.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.66 cents US compared with 77.55 cents US on Thursday.
The September crude contract was down US$1.65 at US$94.70 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 38 cents at US$8.20 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$14.00 at US$1,727.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 5.1 cents at US$3.35 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
