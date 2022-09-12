TORONTO - Canada's main stock index ended the first trading day of the week up more than 200 points as U.S. stock markets also closed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 213.89 points at 19,987.23.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 229.63 points at 32,381.34. The S&P 500 index was up 43.05 points at 4,110.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 154.10 points at 12,266.41.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.04 cents US compared with 76.72 cents US on Friday.
The October crude contract was up 99 cents at US$87.78 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 25 cents at US$8.25 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$12.00 at US$1,740.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up about four cents at US$3.61 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
