TORONTO - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index staged a partial rebound after plunging on fears of a global economic slowdown amid new COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 174.49 points at 21,011.89.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 238.06 points at 34,049.46. The S&P 500 index was up 24.34 points at 4,296.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 165.56 points at 13,004.85.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.38 cents US compared with 78.73 cents US on Friday.
The June crude contract was down US$3.53 at US$98.54 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 14.2 cents at US$6.81 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$38.30 at US$1,896.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 13 cents at US$4.47 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
