TORONTO - Canada's main stock index snapped a two-day winning streak as crude oil prices rose to a three-month high, suggesting that inflation may not be tamed heading into next week's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 135.78 points to 20,792.43.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 269.24 points at 32,910.90. The S&P 500 index was down 44.91 points at 4,115.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 88.96 points at 12,086.27.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.74 cents US compared with 79.65 cents US on Tuesday.
The July crude contract was up US$2.70 at US$122.11 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 59.4 cents at US$8.70 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$4.40 at US$1,856.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 1.9 cents at US$4.45 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
