TORONTO - Canada's main stock index gained for a second straight week despite closing lower on Friday even as crude oil prices continued to surge.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 159.54 points at 12,938.30.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 360.91 points at 21,052.53. The S&P 500 index was down 38.25 points at 2,488.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 114.23 points at 7,373.08.
The Canadian dollar traded for 70.71 cents US compared with an average of 70.53 cents US on Thursday.
The May crude contract was up US$3.02 at US$28.34 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 6.9 cents at US$1.62 mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$8.00 at US$1,645.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2.6 cents at US$2.19 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.