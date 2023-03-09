TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell more than one per cent Thursday with weakness in financials, industrials and telecom helping bring the market down.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 259.81 points at 20,086.72.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 543.54 points, or 1.7 per cent, at 32,254.86. The S&P 500 index was down 73.69 points, or 1.9 per cent, at 3,918.32, while the Nasdaq composite was down 237.65 points, or 2.1 per cent, at 11,338.35.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.52 cents US compared with 72.54 cents US on Wednesday.
The April crude contract was down 94 cents at US$75.72 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.54 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$16.00 at US$1,834.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.04 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
