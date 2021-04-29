TORONTO - A supportive environment bolstered U.S. stock markets and Canada's main stock index dipped on lower metals prices, while the loonie increased for a seventh-straight day to top 81 cents US.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 101.03 points to 19,255.92.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 239.98 points at 34,060.36. The S&P 500 index was up 28.29 points at 4,211.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 31.52 points at 14,082.55.
The Canadian dollar traded for 81.35 cents US compared with 80.93 cents US on Wednesday.
The June crude oil contract was up US$1.15 at US$65.01 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 4.9 cents at US$2.91 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$5.60 at US$1,768.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 1.1 cents at nearly US$4.49 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
