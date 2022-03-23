TORONTO - Rising commodity prices couldn't keep Canada's main stock index from breaking a six-day winning streak in which it reached record highs.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 142.17 points to 21,932.18, a low for the day.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 448.96 points at 34,358.50. The S&P 500 index was down 55.37 points at 4,456.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 186.22 points at 13,922.60.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.55 cents US compared with 79.44 cents US on Tuesday.
The May crude contract was up US$5.66 at US$114.93 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 4.5 cents at US$5.23 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$15.80 at US$1,937.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 7.7 cents at US$4.78 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
