TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed lower in its first day of trading after the holiday weekend, while its U.S. counterparts fell back from record highs set on Monday.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.45 points at 17,543.43.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.30 points at 30,335.67. The S&P 500 index was down 8.32 points at 3,727.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 49.20 points at 12,850.22.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.09 cents US compared with 77.91 cents US on Dec. 24.
The February crude contract was up 38 cents US at US$48.00 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 12 cents US at US$2.44 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up $2.50 at US$1,882.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down almost two cents at US$3.56 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
