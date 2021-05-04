TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as the technology and health care sectors helped lead the way lower and U.S. stock markets also tumbled.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 134.13 points at 19,079.03.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 308.50 points at 33,804.73. The S&P 500 index was down 60.21 points at 4,132.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 359.41 points at 13,535.71.
The Canadian dollar traded for 81.11 cents US compared with 81.44 cents US on Monday.
The June crude contract was up 85 cents at US$65.34 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$2.40 at US$1,794.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny at US$4.53 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
