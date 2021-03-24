TORONTO - Canada's main stock index gave up early gains to fall for a third day this week as investors repositioned from the technology sector towards energy, financials and industrials.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 41.51 points to 18,628.29.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 3.09 points at 32,420.06. The S&P 500 index was down 21.38 points at 3,889.14, while the Nasdaq composite gave up 265.81 points or two per cent at 12,961.89.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.61 cents US, unchanged from Tuesday.
The May crude oil contract was up US$3.42 at US$61.18 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 1.4 cents US$2.57 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$1,733.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.55 cents at US$4.06 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
