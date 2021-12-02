TORONTO - Canada's main stock index climbed nearly 1.5 per cent on its best day in 10 months amid a strong broad-based rally with strength in financials despite ongoing uncertainty about the latest COVID-19 variant.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 297.43 points to 20,762.03.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 617.75 points at 34,639.79. The S&P 500 index was up 64.06 points at 4,577.10, while the Nasdaq composite was up 127.27 points at 15,381.32.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.03 cents US compared with 78.27 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude oil contract was up 93 cents at US$66.50 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 20.2 cents at nearly US$4.06 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$21.60 at US$1,762.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 5.2 cents at US$4.30 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
