TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed at a new record high and had its 12th straight day of gains on the back of a strong performance from the industrials sector, while U.S. markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.20 points at 21,212.39 after closing at a record high on Wednesday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.26 points at 35,603.08. The S&P 500 index was down 13.59 points at 4,549.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 94.02 points at 15,215.70.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.97 cents US compared with 81.11 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude oil contract was down 92 cents at US$82.50 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down six cents at US$5.12 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$3 at US$1,781.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 18 cents at US$4.56 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.