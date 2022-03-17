TORONTO - Canada's main stock index hit a record close as investors welcomed the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate guidance and commodities resumed their upward trajectory as part of a broad-based rally.
The S&P/TSX composite index gained 302.39 points to 21,771.22.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 417.66 points at 34,480.76. The S&P 500 index was up 53.81 points at 4,411.67, while the Nasdaq composite was up 178.23 points at 13,614.78.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.05 cents US compared with 78.61 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude oil contract was up US$8.06 at US$101.65 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 24.2 cents at US$4.99 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$34.00 at US$1,943.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10.2 cents at US$4.70 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
