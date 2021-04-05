TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell back after setting a new intraday high but still hit a record, beating the previous high set Thursday while markets in the U.S. also moved up after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 36.47 points at 19,026.79.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 373.98 points at 33,527.19. The S&P 500 index was up 58.04 points at 4,077.91. while the Nasdaq composite was up 225.49 points at 13,705.59.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.84 cents US compared with 79.59 cents US on Thursday.
The May crude oil contract was down US$2.80 at US$58.65 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down almost 13 cents at US$2.51 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up 40 cents US at US$1,728.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 15 cents at nearly US$4.14 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.