TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was in record territory as the technology sector helped lift it to a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 119.45 points at 19,893.86.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 120.46 points at 34,585.10. The S&P 500 index was up 12.12 points at 4,213.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 60.12 points at 13,796.40.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.73 cents US compared with 82.83 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was up 19 cents at US$67.04 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up six cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,898.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny at US$4.67 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
