TORONTO - Canada's main stock index inched higher to new record highs ahead of U.S. inflation numbers that could solidify central bank responses.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 6.11 points to 20,035.30.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 126.15 points at 34,630.24. The S&P 500 index was down 3.37 points at 4,226.52, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.23 points at 13,881.72.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.83 cents US compared with 82.75 cents US on Friday.
The July crude oil contract was down 39 cents at US$69.23 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 2.7 cents at US$3.07 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$6.80 at US$1,898.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.25 of a cent at nearly US$4.53 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
