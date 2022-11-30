TORONTO - Canada's main stock index gained almost one per cent Wednesday after dipping in the morning, with gains in metals, industrials and other sectors offsetting a slip in energy stocks, while U.S. markets posted stronger gains.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 175.85 points at 20,453.26.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 737.24 points, or 2.18 per cent, at 34,589.77. The S&P 500 index was up 122.48 points, or 3.09 per cent, at 4,080.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 484.22 points, or 4.41 per cent, at 11,486.00.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.03 cents US compared with 73.65 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was up US$2.35 at US$80.55 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 31 cents at US$6.93 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$3.80 at US$1,759.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 10 cents at US$3.73 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
