TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was largely unchanged on the last trading day of the week, with mixed results across sectors, while U.S. markets were up, led by the Nasdaq.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.98 points at 20,714.48.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.67 points at 33,978.08. The S&P 500 index was up 10.13 points at 4,070.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 109.30 points at 11,621.71.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.11 cents US compared with 74.91 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude contract was down US$1.33 cents at US$79.68 per barreland the March natural gas contract was virtually unchanged at US$2.85 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down 60 cents at US$1,929.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$4.22 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
