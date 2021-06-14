TORONTO - Canada's main stock index shrugged off some early weakness to rally to a record close ahead of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve where rising inflation will be front and centre.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 19.30 points to 20,157.65 after being down much of the day.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 85.85 points at 34,393.75. The S&P 500 index was up 7.71 points at 4,255.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 104.72 points at 14,174.14.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.36 cents US compared with 82.32 cents US on Friday.
The July crude contract was down three cents at US$70.88 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 5.6 cents at US$3.35 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$13.70 at US$1,865.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 1.05 cent at nearly US$4.53 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
