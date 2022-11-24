TORONTO - Canada's main stock index made small but broad-based gains Thursday on a slow day for the markets amid a holiday south of the border.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.81 points at 20,344.07.
The gain came with U.S. stock markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, and trading volumes in Canada were relatively low.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.97 cents US compared with 74.67 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude contract was down US$3.01 cents at US$77.94 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 30 cents at US$7.71 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$5.70 at US$1,745.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than half a cent at US$3.62 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.