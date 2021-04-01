TORONTO - Gains in the technology and industrial sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit advance in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 148.04 points at 18,848.71.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 69.82 points at 33,051.37. The S&P 500 index was up 28.65 points at 4,001.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 187.93 points at 13,434.80.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.53 cents US compared with 79.52 cents US on Wednesday.
The May crude contract was up US$1.41 at US$60.57 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$7.40 at US$1,723.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$3.99 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
