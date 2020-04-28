TORONTO - The financial sector helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 112.65 points at 14,754.76.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.12 points at 24,150.90. The S&P 500 index was down 2.01 points at 2,876.47, while the Nasdaq composite was down 78.19 points at 8,651.97.
The Canadian dollar traded for 71.46 cents US compared with an average of 71.16 cents US on Monday.
The June crude contract was down 74 cents at US$12.04 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up three cents at nearly US$1.95 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$10.40 at US$1,713.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was roughly unchanged at nearly US$2.35 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
