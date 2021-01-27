TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as the financial, industrial and metals and mining sectors fell and U.S. markets also retreated.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 199.14 points at 17,580.27.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 341.83 points at 30,595.21. The S&P 500 index was down 54.61 points at 3,795.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 163.16 points at 13,462.90.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.22 cents US compared with 78.73 cents US on Tuesday.
The March crude oil contract was up 60 cents at US$53.21 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$3.30 at US$1,847.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down eight cents at US$3.54 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.