TORONTO - Canada's main stock index staged a late rally to post its first winning week in two months despite enduring volatility from concerns about central bank interest rate hikes and warnings that inflation is hammering retailer profits.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 15.69 points to 20,197.61.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.77 points at 31,261.90. The S&P 500 index was up 0.57 of a point at 3,901.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 33.88 points at 11,354.62.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.95 cents US compared with 78.07 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was up 39 cents at US$110.28 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 22.5 cents at US$8.08 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up 90 cents at US$1,842.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down nearly one cent at US$4.28 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.