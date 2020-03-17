TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rebounded in late morning trading amid a surge in gold prices after the index plunged more than 1,300 points on Monday.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 392.23 points or 3.2 per cent at 12,752.63.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 161.01 points at 20,349.53. The S&P 500 index was up 60.71 points at 2,446.84, while the Nasdaq composite was up 177.71 points at 7,082.33.
Markets recovered from the worst day in decades amid the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest emergency action. The central bank is establishing a lending facility to buy short-term loans from banks and companies to ease the flow of credit as the economy grinds to a halt from the viral outbreak.
The Fed announced Tuesday that it's reviving a program it first used during the 2008 financial crisis to unclog a short-term lending market for what is known as "commercial paper." Large businesses issue commercial paper to raise cash to meet payrolls and cover other short-term costs.
Materials was the strongest sector, rising more than 12 per cent as gold prices returned to exceed the US$1,500 per ounce level.
The April gold contract was up US$64.60 at US$1,551.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 4.4 cents at US$2.35 a pound.
The key energy sector continued to lose ground, falling almost seven per cent despite higher crude oil prices.
The April crude contract was up 21 cents at US$28.91 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 3.2 cents at US$1.78 per mmBTU.
The Canadian dollar was down as investors continued to turn to the safety of the U.S. greenback as it traded for 70.70 cents US compared with an average of 71.61 cents US on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
— With files from The Associated Press.
