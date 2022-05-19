TORONTO - Volatility continued to grip North American stock markets as a rebound of the technology and base metals sectors supported a recovery in Canada but Wednesday's weakness in the U.S. continued.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 80.54 points to 20,181.92.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 236.94 points at 31,253.13. The S&P 500 index was down 22.89 points at 3,900.79, while the Nasdaq composite was off 29.65 points at 11,388.50.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.07 cents US compared with 77.88 cents US on Wednesday.
The July crude contract was up US$2.85 at US$109.89 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down six cents at US$8.31 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$25.30 at US$1,841.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 10.5 cents at US$4.28 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
