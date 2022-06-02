TORONTO - Technology and materials led a broad rally that drove Canada's main stock index higher as investors continued to digest the Bank of Canada's hawkish comments as they look for signs that higher interest rates are starting to slow the economy and tame inflation.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 318.09 points or 1.5 per cent to 21,031.81.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 435.05 points at 33,248.28. The S&P 500 index was up 75.59 points at 4,176.82, while the Nasdaq composite was up 322.44 points or 2.7 per cent at 12,316.90.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.38 cents US compared with 79.12 cents US on Wednesday.
The July crude oil contract was up US$1.61 at US$116.87 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 21.1 cents at US$8.49 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$22.70 at US$1,871.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 22.4 cents at US$4.55 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X).
