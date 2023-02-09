TORONTO - Falling commodity prices and mixed corporate earnings helped push down Canada's main stock index Thursday, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 81.79 points at 20,597.75 in a reversal from morning gains.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 249.13 points at 33,699.88. The S&P 500 index was down 36.36 points at 4,081.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 120.94 points at 11,789.58.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.48 cents US compared with 74.47 cents US on Wednesday.
The March crude contract was down 41 cents at US$78.06 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 34 cents at US$2.43 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$1,878.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$4.10 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
