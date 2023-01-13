TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose almost 150 points Friday on broad-based gains, while U.S. markets also rose.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 148.90 points at 20,360.10.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.64 points at 34,302.61. The S&P 500 index was up 15.92 points at 3,999.09,while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.05 points at 11,079.16.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.59 cents UScompared with 74.75 cents US on Thursday.
The February crude contract was up US$1.47 at US$79.86 per barreland the February natural gas contract was down 28 cents at US$3.42 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$22.90 at US$1,921.70 an ounceand the March copper contract was up almost two cents at US$4.22 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
