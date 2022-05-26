TORONTO - Canada's main stock index increased for a fifth-straight day to a near three-week high on a broad rally that also swept U.S. markets higher as investors were relieved that the Fed won't be even more hawkish in raising interest rates.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 148.43 points to 20,532.18.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 516.91 points at 32,637.19. The S&P 500 index was up 79.11 points at 4,057.84, while the Nasdaq composite was up 305.91 points or 2.7 per cent at 11,740.65.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.17 cents US compared with 77.90 cents US on Wednesday.
The July crude contract was up US$3.76 at US$114.09 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$8.90 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$1.30 at US$1,847.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up slightly to US$4.26 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
