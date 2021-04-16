TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed at another record high, helped by gains in the telecommunications and base metals sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.40 points at 19,351.32, a gain of 123.29 for the week.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 164.68 points at a record 34,200.67. The S&P 500 index was up 15.05 points at a record 4,185.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.58 points at 14,052.34.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.98 cents US compared with 79.81 cents US on Thursday.
The June crude oil contract was down 32 cents at US$63.19 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$13.40 at US$1,780.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.17 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
