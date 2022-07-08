TORONTO - Canada's main stock index ended up for the week despite slipping after a June jobs report reinforced expectations that the central bank will pursue another aggressive interest rate hike next week.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 40.31 points to 19,022.86.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 46.40 points at 31,338.15. The S&P 500 index was down 3.24 points at 3,899.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.96 points at 11,635.31.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.11 cents US compared with 77.01 cents US on Thursday.
The August crude contract was up US$2.06 at US$104.79 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 26.3 cents at US$6.03 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$2.60 at US$1,742.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$3.52 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.