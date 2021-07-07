TORONTO - Lower crude oil prices and a further dip in bond yields hurt two of the bigger sectors on Canada's main stock index and sent it slightly lower midweek.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 9.43 points to 20,290.60 despite hitting a record intraday high in earlier trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.42 points at 34,681.79. The S&P 500 index was up 14.59 points at 4,358.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 1.42 points at 14,665.06.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.16 cents US compared with 80.35 cents US on Tuesday.
The August crude oil contract was down US$1.17 at US$72.20 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 4.1 cents at US$3.60 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$7.90 at US$1,802.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 7.2 cents at US$4.32 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
