TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down almost 1.3 per cent Tuesday with broad-based losses led by technology, healthcare and financials, while U.S. stock markets slid more than two per cent.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 262.60 points at 20,252.64.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 697.10 points, or 2.1 per cent, at 33,129.59. The S&P 500 index was down 81.75 points, or two per cent, at 3,997.34, while the Nasdaq composite was down 294.97 points, or 2.5 per cent, at 11,492.30.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents UScompared with 74.15 cents US on Friday.
The April crude oil contract was down 19 cents at US$76.36 per barreland the April natural gas contract was down 18 cents at US$2.18 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$7.70 at US$1,842.50 an ounceand the March copper contract was up 12 cents at US$4.23 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
